NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $142.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $207.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,092.85 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

