Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 487,414 shares.The stock last traded at $30.62 and had previously closed at $33.44.

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.