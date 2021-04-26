Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,085 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of International Money Express worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 79.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $587.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.