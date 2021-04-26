Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 504 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $508.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

