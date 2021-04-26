Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

