Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of GreenSky worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

