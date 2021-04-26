Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of REV Group worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REVG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

REVG opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

