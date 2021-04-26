Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 134.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,598 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 384,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $374.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

