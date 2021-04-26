Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,758 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of PCSB Financial worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

