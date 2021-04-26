Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 336.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $235.38. The company had a trading volume of 78,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

