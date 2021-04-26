Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 88,785 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 88,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,033 shares of company stock worth $13,252,667. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,756. KB Home has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

