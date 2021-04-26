Nwam LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,719. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

