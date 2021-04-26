Nwam LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.91. 115,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $217.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

