Nwam LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.26. 63,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

