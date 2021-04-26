Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:OBLG opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Oblong has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

