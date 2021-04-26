Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Oconee Federal Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.07. 3,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.