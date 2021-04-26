Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

