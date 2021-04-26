Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.47.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $259.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $179,498,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.