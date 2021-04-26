OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 8,632 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.