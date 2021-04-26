OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Newmont were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

