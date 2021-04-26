OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $610.61 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.60 and a one year high of $648.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.91 and its 200 day moving average is $542.47. The company has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

