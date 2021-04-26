OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

