OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.