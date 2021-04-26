OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3,194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.