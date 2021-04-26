OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,442 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 35.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.9% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $590.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.29. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

