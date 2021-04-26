Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.91. 5,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.