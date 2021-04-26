ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.