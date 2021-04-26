OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0180

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $636,256.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00741172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00094760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.54 or 0.07416405 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.