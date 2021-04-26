Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Opera has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

