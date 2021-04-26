Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Opera has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14.
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.
