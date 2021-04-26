OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 24,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $700.75 million, a P/E ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,772,000 after buying an additional 203,155 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,299,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.