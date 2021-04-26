Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 235,000 Shares of Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NPCE opened at $25.44 on Monday. Neuropace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Get Neuropace alerts:

About Neuropace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neuropace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuropace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.