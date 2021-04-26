Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.17 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $640.42 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.26 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

