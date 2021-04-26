Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

