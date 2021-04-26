Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.36 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

