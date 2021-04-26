Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $451.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.49 and a 200 day moving average of $426.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

