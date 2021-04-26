Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

