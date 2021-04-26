O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Decreased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 7.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $51,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.35.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $530.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $373.14 and a one year high of $539.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

