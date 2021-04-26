Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after buying an additional 2,832,287 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA opened at $76.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

