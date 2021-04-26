Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.91. 17,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

