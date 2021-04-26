Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Trading Up 7.1%

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $76.37. Approximately 28,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,629,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.