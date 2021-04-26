Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

OTTR opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

