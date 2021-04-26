Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OVV opened at $22.57 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

