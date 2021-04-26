Pachira Investments Inc. Makes New $9.25 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 6.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

