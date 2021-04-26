Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report $461.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.67 million to $480.74 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $358.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

