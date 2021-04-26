Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGRE stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

