Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLC shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$35.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,193. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$18.98 and a 52-week high of C$35.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

