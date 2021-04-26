Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $3,230,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

