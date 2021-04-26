Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Parsons worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Parsons stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

