Parthenon LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.68. 223,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
