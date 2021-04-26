Parthenon LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.68. 223,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

