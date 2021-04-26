Parthenon LLC Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waters worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $309.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

